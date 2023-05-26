Extra races mean TT travel patterns are evolving, organisers says
Changes to the race schedule for the Isle of Man TT have seen traditional travel booking patterns during the event evolve, organisers have said.
Two new races have been added to the event, which starts on Monday.
Head of motorsport Paul Phillips the new schedule would allow fans so see racing on more days.
In the past, limited travel capacity had seen "thousands of tourists" who wanted to travel to the island to see the racing "turned away".
The overhaul of the racing programme had not "been easy" to coordinate but would allow more fans to enjoy the festival, he added.
Racing for 2023 will be held in blocks of two days back-to-back from between 3 and 10 June, held over six days rather than the traditional four.
A Manx bank holiday on the Friday of race week, formerly known as Senior Race Day, has been retained and rebranded.
Mr Phillips said traditionally there had been "a log jam in the middle of the weekend" but organisers had already seen travel patterns changing through arrival figures.
"Slightly lower peaks" over the middle weekend and "green shoots of an uptick towards the end" of the festival had already emerged, he added.
Clerk of the course Gary Thompson said the new structure woould provide "a lot more flexibility in case we have delays because of weather".
Following resurfacing works at Sulby straight, and the clearance of a landslide at Ramsey Mr Thompson said he had given the Mountain Course "the green light" for racing.
Seven extra digital flags have been being introduced following the success of the system, which was trialled at last year's TT.
The technology made a "massive difference" as it aids the marshals to give a "consistent message around the course at exactly the same time", Mr Thompson said.