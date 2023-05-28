Extra TT races could risk greater fatigue, ex-racer says
Riders and machines could face greater fatigue due to an enhanced race schedule at the Isle of Man TT, a former racer has said.
Richard "Milky" Quayle, who is a rider liaison officer, teaches newcomers how to navigate the Mountain Course.
He said racers' bodies, bikes and brains "get battered" out on the course.
But more track time, due to extra races, is "a good thing" for both riders and spectators, he added.
A total of five newcomers will negotiate the manhole covers, lampposts and telephone boxes on the 37.7 mile (60km) course, which sees public highways converted to a race circuit.
Mr Quayle said he wanted them "to get round safe, qualify and come back the following year".
Newcomers represent "the future" of the sport, and would "hopefully be on the winning podium in five years' time spraying champagne" after a win, he added.
Jorge Halliday, 21, who has been receiving support from Mr Quayle and the team, said he was feeling a mix of "nervous, anxious and excited" ahead of his first TT.
He said having been surrounded by bikes "all my life" it had been a dream to compete in the motorcycle festival.
The guidance, which involves hours of driving around the course, "fills you with confidence" and "takes the pressure off", Mr Halliday added.
Newcomers will be the first take to the course in a speed controlled lap on Monday, marking the official start of the festival.
Mr Halliday, who lives in Glen Maye, said "the whole course is special" but he "can't wait" to head down Bray Hill.
He said the 2023 festival would be "something to build on for the future" so he could "come back faster next year".
Matthieu Lagrive , Erno Kostamo, Jack Petrie and Manxman Ryan Cringle are also set to make their debut this year.