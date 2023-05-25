Manx Care rules out new nurses pay offer due to financial pressures
- Published
Nurses on the Isle of Man cannot be offered an improved pay deal because of "financial constraints", the island's healthcare provider has said.
A 2% uplift proposed by Manx Care for the 2022/23 year, on top of a 4% rise applied last October, has been rejected by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).
The union will now ballot more than 500 members over strike action next month.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said the health care body remained "committed" to resolving the dispute.
An RCN ballot over the deal, which included the 6% rise for 2022-23 year along with a £300 consolidated lump sum, saw 85% of members who took part reject the offer.
Estephanie Dunn from the union said nurses had now "decided"that enough is enough".
The health care provider said a separate 6% offer with a £1,000 lump sum had been made in April, but the union said it had not had a formal proposal they could put to members.
'Cost of living'
The dispute over pay has continued for almost two years, with nurses originally seeking a 15% pay rise for the 2021-22 and 2022-2023 years.
In October, Manx Care implemented a 4% rise for all health workers on Manx Pay Terms and Conditions contracts, including RCN members.
That increase was applied "in light of the current economic climate and cost of living pressures on staff", a Manx Care spokeswoman said.
Despite ongoing discussions with union representatives, the healthcare provider had been "unable to improve its offer any further in light of financial constraints", she added.
The RCN's postal ballot will run from the 1 to 21 June, with any industrial action to take place within six weeks of the vote closing.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk