TT: New group aims to reduce marshal shortage race delays
- Published
A newly created group of marshals at the Isle of Man TT should help the event more smoothly, a chief marshal has said.
Sector 00 is made up of experienced volunteers who can be deployed to anywhere on the course they are needed.
Jane Corlett said the system, trialled during last year's Manx Grand Prix, should make the start of any practice or race "more slick".
About 1,400 people have signed up to volunteer at this year's festival.
Just over 600 marshals are needed at about 400 marshalling points on the course before any racing can take place.
Ms Corlett, who chairs the Isle of Man TT Marshals Association, said no matter how many marshals were signed up there were "always shortages" because volunteers usually picked a sector to cover.
"There is nothing more disappointing than hearing a race is delayed because marshals need to be moved... we want to eliminate that if we possibly can," she added.
Among the volunteers on the TT course this year will be the Isle of Man's Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and his wife Lady Lorimer.
Last month Government House confirmed they had completed their training and were "looking forward to volunteering over the festival" for the first time.
Meanwhile, Angus Alexander will be marshalling at the TT for the 43rd time in 2023. He will be deputy sector marshal at Greeba Bridge.
Encouraged to take part by his father, he said it was the camaraderie that brought him back every year as "everyone mucks in together".
"The marshals love watching the racing, but we're the clerk of the course's eyes and ears when the racing is going on so there is a serious side to it.
"The mixture of the two things is great."