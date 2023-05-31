New £3m rubbish tip for east of the Isle of Man opens next month
A new £3m replacement rubbish tip designed to be used by more than half of the Isle of Man's population is set to open next month.
The local authority-run facility at Middle Park in Braddan has been built to replace the now over-capacity Eastern Civic Amenity Site in Douglas.
Residents have been warned there will be no services available between 25 and 29 June as staff are relocated.
Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare said it would be a "fine improvement".
Managed by the Eastern District Joint Civic Amenity Site Committee, the new site will provide ratepayers in Douglas, Onchan, Braddan, Santon and Garff with facilities to dispose of both domestic waste and recycling.
A spokesman for the committee said the new centre would provide a larger re-use area, more skips and parking spaces.
Work began on the site in 2022 after concerns were raised by the eastern authorities that the current amenity site in Pulrose had reached maximum capacity.
Mrs Bryon-Teare said it had been acknowledged that an improved site was "much needed" for the public.