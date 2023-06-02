Manx growers' concerns after driest May since 2008
A prolonged spell of dry weather on the Isle of Man has been a "challenge" for local growers, a Manx farmer has said.
Ronaldsway Met Office has recorded the driest May since 2008, with rain falling on just two days last month.
Shelia Gawne from Pooil Vaaish farm said seeds had struggled to germinate with the lack of rain, and keeping crops watered meant "double the work".
Forecaster Colin Gartshore said there were signs drier conditions could continue through June.
"Basically there's no sign of any change to this dry picture for a good while yet," he said.
Rainfall totalled 0.65 inches (16.4mm) across the month, which is significantly lower than the long term average of 2.2 inches (55mm).
The month also saw temperatures that were about a degree above average at 15.2C, reaching a high of 19.7°C on 27 May.
The prolonged dry spell follows the hottest year on record for the Isle of Man in 2022.
'Not easy'
Bryan Radcliffe, a small horticultural grower in the north of the island, said he was "holding back" on sowing some crops until the weather changed, as he had no separate irrigation system.
"We try our best with a few hosepipes and things, and we are careful about how we use it, but we do struggle greatly," he said.
Mr Radcliffe, who sells his produce across the island, said it had been a "real tough time", and growers had to "rely on the good Lord above to give us a little dash of water on a very regular basis".
For Mrs Gawne, a sprayer on the back of a quad bike has kept her crops watered, but she said was "not the same as just having a steady drop of rain overnight".
"You can never beat the weather, you've just got to try and find ways of working around it. It's not easy, it's a challenge, that's for sure," she added.
