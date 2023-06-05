Isle of Man TT: Hollywood actor Channing Tatum visits races
The Isle of Man's TT races have captured the attention of world famous Hollywood actor Channing Tatum.
The motorcycle fan has been on the island watching part of the two-week road racing festival.
The star of 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike was also spotted chatting to teams, riders and fans.
The event sees riders race around a 37.73-mile (60km) course on closed public roads at speeds often averaging upwards of 130mph (209km/h).
The 43-year-old actor has previously hinted he could be working on a story that involved the Isle of Man.
Road racer Nathan Harrison was one of the those he spoke to during his trip and said it was "cool" to meet him.
Harrison had been due to compete in the 2023 TT but was forced to withdraw from the event after being injured in a crash at the North West 200 races in May.
He said it was "great to see such high profile actors on our little island enjoying the best road race in the world".
