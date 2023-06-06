Isle of Man TT: Day three of racing delayed by low cloud
- Published
Low cloud on the Mountain Course has caused disruption to the third day of racing at the Isle of Man TT.
Tuesday's Superstock TT and the Supertwin TT have been delayed due to poor visibility, race organisers have confirmed.
A solo warm up lap is now set to take place take place three hours later than planned at 13:30 BST.
The 2023 event's first Superstock TT race and Supertwin TT race are set to follow.
Roads around the 37.7-mile (60km) course were closed as planned earlier and remain closed, organisers said.
The two-week event, which started on 29 May, will culminate with the Senior TT race on Saturday.
