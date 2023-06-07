Suicide prevention: Baton to raise awareness passed at TT start line
A baton designed to raise awareness of suicide has been displayed at the start line of the Isle of Man TT races.
A special preview of a UK-wide relay saw TT competitor James Hillier was passed the baton at the Grandstand ahead of the Supersport 2 race.
The Baton of Hope charity was set up by two fathers who lost sons to suicide.
Co-founder, Mike McCarthy said to stand "on that particular stretch of tarmac" and speak to so many people was an "incredible moment".
Mr McCarthy's son Ross took his own life in 2021, leaving a note asking his family to campaign for better mental health support.
He and Steve Phillip, who lost his son Jordan in 2019, created the charity with the goal of eradicating suicide, and campaign for education to raise awareness.
The two men then came up with the idea of the relay, which will see the baton carried around 12 UK cities in 12 days later this month by families and friends of people who have taken their lives.
Bereaved Survivors of Suicide Isle of Man, which has been working with the Manx government on the island's suicide prevention strategy, invited the charity to come to the Isle of Man TT ahead of the UK tour.
Its founder David Higson, whose son Martin took his own life in 2018, said the baton had opened up the conversation about suicide with men and women at the grandstand.
"Many people have come up to us and started talking openly about their grief, which I think is amazing," he said.
Racer James Hillier said the Isle of Man TT Races had "a significant male following" and the work the charity was doing to promote men's mental health was "incredibly important".
A walk with the baton on Douglas Promenade is due to take place between the War Memorial and the Sea Terminal at 13:30 BST on Thursday.
