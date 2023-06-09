Manx Care open day set to highlight Isle of Man's health services
People will be given the chance to find out more about the health and social care services available on the Isle of Man at an open day next month.
Manx Care is holding a session on to showcase its work and allow people to meet the teams delivering care.
The event will take place at at Vagabonds Rugby Club on 4 July from 15:00 BST.
CEO Teresa Cope said the organisation was committed to "being transparent about the way in which we operate".
The session will include health body's annual public meeting and presentation between 17:30 and 18:30.
Progress and challenges
A spokesman for Manx Care said the 2023 event would put and emphasis on family activities with the aim of encouraging younger people to engage with the island's health and social care services.
Teams at the open day will include staff from critical care and anaesthetics, social care services and safeguarding, and urgent care and ambulance services.
Professionals from mental health services, patient transfers and the island's infection prevention and control team will also be there to answer questions.
Representatives from departments from other areas of government that work closely with the health service and some third sector organisations will be on hand along with the Manx Care staff..
Those attending will be able to watch a short documentary outlining the progress made by the organisation since it was established in 2021 and the challenges it has faced.
Ms Cope said: "We know members of the public benefit from the opportunity to meet with some of the clinicians involved in delivering frontline health and care services in a friendly, informal environment.'
The event will include presentations by the children and families team, the cancer services team, and Manx Care's northern wellbeing partnership team on newly introduced weekly wellbeing drop-in sessions.