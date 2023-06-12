Isle of Man Mountain Road to remain one-way for extra day

The measures, which also include a ban on cycling, will remain in place for an extra day

People on the Isle of Man have been reminded that a one-way system on the A18 Mountain Road during the TT will remain in place until Tuesday.

Traffic on the road can only travel in the direction of Douglas between Ramsey Hairpin and the Creg-ny-Baa.

The one-way system was put in place on 26 March with the aim of improving safety and reducing collisions.

The road will close on Tuesday morning, a day later than previous years, to allow one-way signage to be removed.

Temporary speed limits on parts of the mountain section of the TT course also remain in place, as does a ban on cycling on the road between Ramsey Hairpin and the Creg-ny-Baa.

The Mountain Road is due to close for the removal of one-way signage on Tuesday

The annual change to traffic flow for the TT period usually ends on the Monday after racing.

Changes to the 2023 schedule for the event saw the number of races and race days extended, with the Senior TT race moved from its traditional Friday slot to Saturday.

The annual safety measures on the Mountain Road, which is the main route between the north of the island and the capital, were first introduced in 2007.

