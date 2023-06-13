Isle of Man's Mountain Road closed for removal of one-way signage
- Published
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road has been closed ahead of traffic reverting to two-way.
The road has been closed from Ramsey Hairpin to the Creg-ny-Baa to allow one-way signage to be removed.
Police said the road, which is the main route between the north of the island and the capital, was expected to reopen no later than 16:30 BST.
Traffic flow on the carriageway has been one-way in the direction of Douglas since 26 May.
The one-way system was first introduced in 2007 to improve safety and reduce the number of head-on collisions on the road during the TT period, which sees an influx of tens of thousands of visitors to the island.
This year's closure was extended by a day following changes to the race schedule which saw the Senior TT held on Saturday rather than Friday.
When the road reopens a ban on cycling and temporary speed limits on the road will also be lifted.
In a post on social media police said the removal of the one-way system was "the final sign that this year's TT is over as we all get back to our normal lives".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk