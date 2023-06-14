Manx dealer who sold cannabis to friends sentenced
A drug dealer who sold cannabis to friends has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Joseph Parker was arrested after a raid on his father's home as part of a larger drugs operation, which led to the older man being jailed.
Douglas Courthouse heard messages on 21-year-old's phone showed he had been selling the drug to friends for almost a year.
He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Deemster Graeme Cook said Parker had already lost his job and had since removed himself from bad influences.
'Unfortunate upbringing'
Parker, of Hillberry View in Onchan, was arrested on the morning of 3 September 2022 after police raided his father's home in Fairfield Avenue.
Messages on his phone showed he had been doing "single digit deals" between 1 November 2021 and 3 September 2022.
He later pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Prosecutors said his dealing was at the "lower end of the chain" and there was no suggestion that he was involved with the larger amounts of the drug his father was jailed in relation to.
Deemster Cook said he had had an "unfortunate upbringing" but had now removed himself from the influence of his father and was "trying to get help himself".
"I'm giving you this opportunity because on the face of it you deserve it," he said.
Referring to the support Parker was receiving from his mother and her friend, he said: "Show them you can be a better person than simply a drug dealer."
Parker was also made subject to a supervision order.
