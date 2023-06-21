Two rescued after dinghy capsizes off Peel
- Published
Two people had to be rescued by from the water at the rear of Peel Castle after their sailing dinghy capsized.
Peel Lifeboat was launched to help the pair, who were found clinging to the upturned vessel, half a mile west of Peel.
Crews helped them from the water before returning them to the boathouse to warm up.
The pair were cold but unharmed in the incident, which took place shortly before 18:00 BST on Monday.
Once they were safely back on shore, the crew returned to the site of the capsizing to recover the dinghy.
Coxswain Mike Faragher said the pair "did everything right when they found themselves in difficulty" by calling for help.
He said: "They had buoyancy aids on, phones in waterproof cases and a VHF radio, which they used to communicate clearly and calmly with the Coastguard and the Lifeboat.
"It was a very good outcome for these two people."