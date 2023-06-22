Head of review into Manx whistleblower tribunal named
A review of the handling of a whistleblowing medic's tribunal will be "independent and comprehensive", the man appointed to lead it has said.
Richard Wright KC will investigate the management by the Manx government of the Ranson versus Department of Health and Social Care employment case.
In May, Rosalind Ranson was awarded £3.19m for unfair dismissal after being sacked as medical director.
The review of the case's handling was approved by Tynwald the same month.
A select committee was set up to appoint an independent head of the review and draft terms of reference for it.
Committee chairman Daphne Caine said she was "delighted" to have secured the services of Mr Wright for the "important role".
Mr Wright has previously acted in the Manchester Arena Inquiry and has been appointed as counsel to the UK-wide Covid-19 public inquiry.
Ms Caine said: "In him, I am confident that we have found someone with the knowledge, experience, skills and personal qualities needed to scrutinise these complex and sensitive matters and to deliver a thorough and completely independent review without fear or favour or political interference."
Mr Wright said he was "determined to produce an independent and comprehensive report to Tynwald as quickly as possible".
He added: "I fully acknowledge the widespread concern that these events have caused to the public and I look forward to beginning my work."
A report on the issue is due to be brought back to Tynwald in September.
