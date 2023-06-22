Views sought on Ramsey town boundary extension proposals
People have been asked to share their views on the possible expansion of a town in the north of the Isle of Man.
Ramsey Commissioners originally approached the Department of Infrastructure about the boundary extension in 2021.
The proposals would see parts of Lezayre and the Maughold ward of Garff absorbed into Ramsey to allow it to continue building houses and amenities.
Current laws mean the plans must be the subject of a public inquiry.
A public consultation has been launched to gauge views on the impact of the proposals.
A government spokesman said the information gathered would be shared with the chairman of the inquiry when appointed.
A recommendation would then be made over whether or not the proposals should go ahead.
If the boundary extension was considered appropriate, it would have to then be approved by Tynwald.
Responses to the consultation, which is available online, can be submitted until 9 August.
