Tynwald backs bid to tackle vacant and derelict properties
A bid to make the owners of vacant and derelict properties pay rates on them has been backed by Tynwald.
Jason Moorhouse MHK had called for the rates for buildings in disrepair to be reinstated and penalties charged until something was done to improve it.
However, an amendment by Treasury Minister Alex Allison to include an exploration of penalties for all vacant buildings gained support.
The Treasury must now report back to Tynwald by the end of October.
The 2021 Isle of Man census revealed there were about 5,600 vacant homes on the island, including flats, houses, and cottages used as holiday accommodation.
Under current rules, an application can be made for dilapidated properties to have their rates lowered to zero and there are no penalties for leaving a property empty.
'Discretionary penalties'
Dr Allinson said dilapidated buildings that were "wilfully left to decay" were a "blot on our urban landscape and disrespectful to our local neighbourhoods".
He said while the housing and communities board had already done extensive work on the issue, it was "time to act [on] this administration's commitment and give local communities and their representatives the right, the power and the tools to improve their own neighbourhoods".
Legal definitions of what constitutes a vacant or derelict building should be produced, he said.
"Now is the time to empower, to reverse the status of zero rating where appropriate and introduce a range of discretionary penalties to bring buildings back into use or trigger their disposal for development," he said.
Mr Moorhouse, who was a member of a Tynwald select committee looking into the island's built heritage, said the amendment was "really gratefully received" and positively complemented the work of the committee.
