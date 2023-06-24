Isle of Man coastal path closed for rescue worker training
- Published
A stretch of the coastal path along the south of the Isle of Man has been closed to walkers this weekend while coastguard training takes place.
The closure covers the area from Café Bar 26 to near Turkeylands Quarry in Ballasalla between 09:00 and 18:00 BST on both Saturday and Sunday.
Rope training is being carried out near the airport runway.
The exercise is part of a requirement to have an up-to-date rescue plan in case of an incident on the rock armour.
The Department of Infrastructure previously said it was "to adhere to the airport's licensing requirements" as any airport near to water or challenging terrain was required to include specialist rescue support that could handle the specific risks within its emergency plan.
The closure is set to be repeated on 1 and 2 July.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk