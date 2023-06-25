Summerland fire survivors urged to make contact ahead anniversary
People caught up in the Summerland fire tragedy have been encouraged to get in touch with the Manx government ahead of the 50th anniversary.
Fifty people died after fire broke out at the popular leisure complex on Douglas Promenade on 2 August 1973.
Plans were previously revealed to mark the disaster, including a National Service of Remembrance on 30 July.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the disaster cast "a long shadow" on the island.
The government said the national service, to be held at 16:00 BST at St George's Church in Douglas, was an "opportunity to pay tribute to those who died, survived or responded to the fire".
Mr Cannan said as "our island prepares to mark the 50th anniversary, we are inviting those people to get in touch to hear about and discuss how the island intends to commemorate that tragic night".
"The disaster casts a long shadow both for those who remember it and the generations who have learned about it during the past half-century.
"The National Service of Remembrance will symbolise a nation's enduring regret and it's hoped many of those directly affected will be present from both on and off island."
Those who could not, or did not want to attend in person were "invited to make contact" to find out more about the commemorations.
More information has also been made available online.