Isle of Man Parish Walk: Amputee tackles 15 miles on crutches
A man whose rare form of cancer led to him having his leg amputated has tackled 15 miles (24km.1) of the Isle of Man's Parish Walk on crutches.
Adam Knight, 43, from Ramsey, has raised more than £6,400 for the Wooden Spoon Wheelchair Sports Club.
Mr Knight said he was "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support" and the donations would help fund the club for five years.
He was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma in his left knee in 2010.
Treatment saw the removal of his knee joint and its reconstruction, but following an infection his left leg was amputated in July 2022.
Mr Knight set off from the National Sports Centre at 08:00 BST on Saturday morning alongside more than 1,100 other competitors in the annual walking challenge.
He reached the Malew Church check point of the 85-mile (137km) course in just over five hours.
After reaching his original goal of reaching the Santon check point, which is 11 miles (17.7km) into the challenge, he took his prosthetic leg off which he said was "unromantically slung in the back of a transit van".
Mr Knight said he had been overwhelmed by the support of people who waited in gardens to cheer for him and his wife who was walking with him, and to offer them drinks.
He said he had also been "blown away" by the generosity of those who donated online, particularly a girl gave her pocket money, but his hands had been so numb he "couldn't type out thank yous quick enough".
Mr Knight said the wheelchair sports club, which he joined following his amputation, had improved his mental wellbeing "overnight", and gave him "a boost and a purpose".
The donations mean others will be able to benefit "as I have", he added.
