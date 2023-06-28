Isle of Man Airport runway closures set to continue over staffing
The Isle of Man Airport has made "every effort" to minimise disruption due to staff shortages, the infrastructure minister has said.
The runway at Ronaldsway is currently being closed for between 35 and 45 minutes five times a day so air traffic controllers can take rest breaks.
Chris Thomas was quizzed on the subject in the House of Keys, admitting the "summer won't be good for air travel".
The current closure pattern will be in place until 13 August.
David Ashford MHK raised concerns about the number of flights unable to take off at scheduled times due to the closures, highlighting that at least ten flights a week could not meet their timetable currently.
Meanwhile, Daphne Caine MHK said the "reputational damage and lack of confidence is affecting everyone on the island" including current and prospective businesses coming onto the island.
Safety standards
Mr Thomas said "everything possible is being done to mitigate this unfortunate situation", including working with airlines and a recent recruitment drive.
The Isle of Man Airport currently employs 14 air traffic controllers, of which four are undergoing training.
Three are experienced and have come from other airports, and one is a student.
Meanwhile, three further trainees are scheduled to join the team in September 2023, one experienced controller recently took up a post and the recruitment of a second is under way, Mr Thomas said.
He said the mandated fatigue breaks were in place "in order to maintain the highest standards of safety".
Airport teams were "working hard in very difficult circumstances" and the harassment of several airport employees outside of work was disappointing, he added.
The Council of Ministers has also backed plans to educate residents on how to protect themselves with adequate travel insurance if they choose to travel by air this summer.
