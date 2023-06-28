Ramsey swing bridge closed due to mechanical fault
A swing bridge in the north of the Isle of Man has closed due to a mechanical fault.
Ramsey swing bridge was shut to traffic and pedestrians at 0700 BST and could remain closed for up to three days.
The Victorian landmark developed an issue in its turning mechanism which needed to be repaired immediately, the Department of Infrastructure said.
The bridge will be left in the "swung" position so boats can continue to sail in and out of the inner harbour.
An emergency road closure order is in place until 30 June as the nature of the emergency repairs mean "it is not possible to open the bridge to road traffic until the issue is rectified", the spokesman added.
He apologised for the inconvenience and said if repairs were completed sooner than expected the bridge would be reopened.
The bridge was built by the Cleveland Bridge and Engineering Company in 1892 and underwent refurbishment in 2013.
