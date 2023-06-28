Isle of Man Prison boss promises action after critical report
The governor of Isle of Man Prison has said safeguarding inmates is his top priority following a critical report which highlighted a raft of concerns at the jail.
The inspection outlined 14 key issues including a lack of robust public protection arrangements.
His Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons also branded the treatment of at-risk inmates "inadequate".
Leroy Bonnick said he was "confident we can turn things around quickly".
Last year an inquest jury ruled neglect contributed to the death of an inmate at the prison as well-documented risks were not acted on.
The governor said he had "welcomed the inspection" because it showed the prison "where we are and where we needed to be".
"All our staff are working hard every day to do a good job and try and rehabilitate some of these people that have had no structure in their lives before," he said.
'Bigger picture'
Inspectors have been asked by the Department of Home Affairs to return in 2024 to assess the jail again.
The inspection was the prison's first in 12 years and the second overall since it was built in 2008.
Mr Bonnick said from working in the public and private sector in the UK he was used to such inspections.
But he added: "We can't sit still. We can't rest on our laurels. I'm confident that we can turn things around quickly."
The jail's head of rehabilitation Declan Crawley said he was working with the forensic psychology team to "improve how we assess people in relation to their mental health needs".
"Not only improve the likelihood of them not reoffending, but also for the community at large," he said.
"You want the community to be as safe as it possibly can be."
Mr Crawley said they worked with the forensic psychology team to look at "the bigger picture", considering the various factors of "housing, drugs and alcohol, mental health, family relationships and employment."
It then meant concentrating on "the most significant factors" to reduce the likelihood of somebody reoffending, he added.
