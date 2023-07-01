Isle of Man Steam Railway celebrates 150th anniversary
- Published
Celebrations for the Isle of Man Steam Railway's 150th anniversary have begun.
A plaque, unveiled by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, will commemorate the longest narrow-gauge steam line in the British Isles.
Other anniversary highlights include a line-up of decorated trains and a Victorian-themed fayre.
Chief engineer Andrew Cowie said it was a "proud day" for the island since the railway had survived "in spite of changing times and technologies".
Passenger services began on 1 July 1873, running between Douglas and Peel, when the train reached a top speed of 25mph (40km/h).
The Douglas to Port Erin line, which opened the following year, is still used today with some of the railways' original locomotives and carriages.
Events to celebrate the anniversary include the unveiling of the commemorative plaque at Douglas Railway Station at 0930 BST.
A number of specially decorated heritage trains will assemble afterwards in a line-up.
Celebrations continue at Port Erin Station for a family fayre with traditional Manx music, dancers and vintage displays.
At the Port Erin Museum, residents can learn about the F.36 Royal Saloon which has been used to transport members of the Royal family on official visits to the island.
Meanwhile, the No.1 Sutherland locomotive that hauled the first service train on the 1 July 1873 will be on display in the Port St Mary station sidings throughout the day.
Mr Cowie said the team was "immensely proud and honoured to be the current custodians of this amazing railway that is so intertwined with the rich heritage of the island".
The milestone is "a great testament to the efforts of all those who have been involved in keeping the railways operating so successfully over the last 150 years", he added.
A week-long festival from 23 July will also see celebrations to mark the 130th anniversary season of the Manx Electric Railway.