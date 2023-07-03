Appeal for photos of Queen's Pier for forthcoming book
An author is seeking old photographs of a Victorian pier in the north of the Isle of Man.
Locally based writer Bob Stimpson wants the pictures to put in a forthcoming book about the Queen's Pier in Ramsey.
Work to restore the iron structure is being carried out by the Queen's Pier Restoration Trust.
Mr Stimpson will be at the Mitre Hotel in Ramsey on Saturday between 10:00 and 16:00 BST to scan and return the pictures.
He said the project aimed to tell the "varied history of the pier" and highlight the ways in which it has been used over the years.
Proceeds from the book will be donated to the charity behind the project.
Originally opened in 1886 and named in honour of Queen Victoria, the pier was closed by the Harbours Authority in 1990 for safety reasons.
It is the sixth-longest in Britain at 0.4 miles (0.6km), and has 60 bays, three of which were reopened to the public in July 2021 after phase one of the refurbishment was completed.
Mr Stimpson, who has previously written books about inventor William Kennish and communications pioneer Sir Frank Gill, is calling for people with pictures of themselves or relatives on the pier to share them for his latest project.
"I want to include as many photos as possible of people enjoying or working on the pier, including - if possible - photographs of the pier against fantastic skies to show the life around and on it," he said.
"The book will explain the varied history of the pier from its inception in the 1880s through to the current work. And it will recount stories of the people and their many challenges over that period, including the discussions and debates in Tynwald."
