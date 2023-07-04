Isle of Man Airport parking price hike comes into force
An overhaul of parking arrangements coupled with a hike in charges at the Isle of Man Airport has come into force.
Those using the hub now have a choice of two car parking areas, which includes 420 standard tariff bays and a further 160 premium bays.
It means vehicle owners will now face a maximum £120 fee near the airport and £90 elsewhere, up from a cap of £60.
A spokesman said the rise would "ensure we can reinvest in our airport".
The new regime follows feedback from the public, which saw plans for higher charges and shorter free parking slots revised.
Under the changes, free parking in the red premium car park is limited to 15 minutes, with charges start at £3 for up to two hours.
In the green standard bays, which are slightly further away from the terminal itself, 30 minutes free parking is available and charges start at £2.50 for up to two hours.
An hour's free parking in both the red and green areas is available for blue badge holders, with maximum fees in both sections capped at £90.
Parking must be paid for using a dedicated online app in advance, or at the point of arrival at the information desk.