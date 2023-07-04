Manx fishing fleet can catch herring for first time in 25 years
- Published
Manx fishing boats have been given the chance to fish for herring for the first time in almost 25 years.
It follows a deal between the Isle of Man and UK governments to allocate a quota, which allows commercially viable quantities to be caught.
The new agreement also includes a quota for langoustines from 2024.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber said the new quotas were a "once-in-a-generation opportunity".
The Manx government's new deal is part of negotiations in the wake of UK's departure from the EU, and follows the announcement of its intent to leave the Fisheries Management Agreement 2012 in November.
Historically, catching herring had been a staple of the Manx fishing industry, however as stocks fell boats owners looked to shellfish to make a living.
The EU Common Fisheries Policy introduced quotas in the 1980s and by the time stock had recovered the island had been excluded.
Now Manx boats can catch up to 100 tonnes of herring by the end of 2023, with the 100 tonne quota for langoustines set to come into place next year.
Ms Barber said the deal was "a major boost", which could see the quota quadruple over three years, creating "a herring industry worth hundreds of thousands of pounds and a langoustine quota potentially worth far more".
The department has made £150,000 available for the industry to diversify.
David Beard of the Manx Fish Producers Organisation said the new quotas were "excellent news and tribute to the hard work undertaken".
He said: "For many years the Manx fleet has relied solely on king and queen scallops for their income, but these are seasonal fisheries and there are periods when neither is fishable."
"The new quota would allow a number of boats to diversify into the fishery, which would be managed sustainably," he added.