E-gaming offices and cafe to replace former Manx holiday camp
- Published
Plans to build an e-gaming firm's headquarters on the site of a former holiday camp have been approved, alongside a restaurant and cafe.
The office complex will also include collaborative working areas and 66 staff accommodation units.
The project is set to be built on the former Cunningham's Camp site off Victoria Road in Douglas.
Those behind the project previously said it was the "largest single private investment" on the island.
Director of Jade Tree Limited John Lee said it demonstrated the firm's long-term commitment to the island.
"The campus will help us continue to attract and retain talented people, contribute to the sustainable growth and success of our business, as well as generating significant contributions to the Isle of Man's economy," he added.
The firm previously said the complex was being built for King Gaming.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said the complex would transform the site, which has been derelict for well over 50 years, into a "vibrant campus, not only improving the urban landscape, but also contributing real economic benefit".
The plans were originally supported by the island's planning committee, who backed the recommendation of the planning officer for approval, in November.
However, neighbouring business Isle of Man Enterprises launched an appeal amid concerns about parking, road safety and the impact of the development on trees and the heritage of the area.
Environment, Food and Agriculture member Sarah Maltby MHK, who was given delegated responsibility to determine the appeal, supported the planning committee's original ruling.
The development can now proceed, provided various conditions are met relating to road safety, cycle provision, flood risks, and safeguarding of the landscape, trees and biodiversity.