Health minister hails 75 years of Isle of Man NHS
- Published
The longevity of the Isle of Man's health service is a "phenomenal achievement", the health minister has said, as the island marks 75 years since its creation.
The Manx NHS, which was set up in tandem with the UK service, began life on Tynwald Day in 1948.
Lawrie Hooper said the fact the service had survived so long "without too much interference" was "remarkable".
However, he said sustaining the system remained "extremely challenging".
Mr Hooper said: "It's fair to say the whole system is in flux.
"The hold to some of those core principles around free-at-the-point-of-use, around making sure people get the service they need not the service they pay for - I think it's challenging to deliver that.
"The amount of admiration and respect I have for everyone that works within that system to make that happen, I just can't even put it into words to be honest."
Further expansion
Previously operated by the Department of Health and Social Care, health services on the island were transferred to the newly created arms-length provider Manx Care in April 2021.
Mr Hooper said it was "really interesting" that he would now be "arguing for a further expansion of the NHS" at the July sitting of Tynwald.
Proposals would be put forward to create a new model to encompass life-long care and residential care, with nursing care to be included in that umbrella, he said.
He said: "It's quite apt I suppose that in the 75th anniversary of setting up the National Health Service, I'm going to be going to Tynwald and saying 'I'd like to turn this into a national health and care service', and really asking for permission to do that.
"So in some ways, the timing couldn't be better."