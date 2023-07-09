Manxman: Steam Packet's new ferry officially welcomed
- Published
The newest Manx ferry has been officially welcomed to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's fleet with a special ceremony at the harbourside.
Special guests and government ministers joined staff of the company for the ceremony on Sunday.
It was finished off with the traditional breaking of a bottle of bubbly on the bow of the ship.
The honour was carried out by the company's Liverpool Terminal Manager Janice McDowell.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said it was a "beautiful ship" that had been "designed and built to the highest specifications to meet the needs of the island that she serves".
The ceremony was livestreamed on a big screen on Douglas Head, and the evening will be rounded off with a fireworks display and sail-by in Douglas Bay.
The third in the government-owned company's fleet to hold the name Manxman, the ship has a length of 436ft (133m) and a capacity of 950, making it the largest in the Steam Packet's history.
After arriving a week ago, the vessel has been undergoing inspections, including a test of its Marine Evacuation System, and berthing trials.
Built in South Korea, the £78m vessel is the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's first new passenger and freight ferry since 1998.
The Manxman will replace the Ben-my-Chree as the island's main ferry later this year.