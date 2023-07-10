Island Games 2023: Manx triathlete grateful for help after crash
A Manx triathlon competitor who crashed out of the event on the opening day of action at the 2023 Island Games has thanked those who helped him.
Matt Looker came off his bike two-thirds of the way around the cycling leg of the endurance event at Rocquaine Bay, in Guernsey, fracturing his neck.
Taking to social media late on Sunday evening, Mr Looker said it was "not the Island Games post I wanted to put up".
He said: "To everyone involved from the second I crashed, a massive thank you."
In the post he thanked the Guernsey locals who came to his aid, as well as police, ambulance staff and nurses at the local hospital.
He said: "Unfortunately, my race ended a little earlier than planned when I ended up coming off worse against a grass mound when cornering late into the second lap.
"Smashed up everywhere, but the bad news is I've fractured my neck (c6) in two places.
"Overnight stay in the hospital for an MRI in the morning and hope I get the all-clear."
Isle of Man team-mate Will Draper came third in the race, behind Guernsey's Joshua Lewis and Jersey's Oliver Turner.
The overall performance of the Manx team saw it take home bronze in the team competition too, earning Mr Looker a medal despite his injuries. He was presented with it in his hospital bed.
Reacting to the news, Mr Looker said: "Well done to all the IOM triathletes who smashed it today, with Will getting bronze and also the men's team getting the bronze medal.
"I had my own ceremony in the ward. All in good spirits considering what happened."
He ended his post with a reminder to others: "Wear your helmet folks."