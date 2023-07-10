Lottery grant to help Manx bereavement charity in move to digital
- Published
A £24,000 cash boost will help a charity support bereaved families in the future by funding its adoption of online systems, its chairman has said.
Cruse Bereavement Care has received two grants from the Manx Lottery Trust to fund its digital transformation.
Established on the island in 1998, it provides free, voluntary and confidential bereavement support.
Judy Arnold said by bringing systems "online and up to-to-date" the charity would have a "long future".
The money is set to be used to implement the charity's Digital Transformation Project, which is designed to reduce paper usage and create a more efficient flow of work, reducing the time spent on administration.
Ms Arnold said: "The Digital Transformation Project will be a big change for many involved in the charity, so we plan to manage this carefully via a thorough training program."
Manx Lottery Trust chairman Stephen Turner said that, once live, the new systems would "improve staff and volunteer wellbeing".
