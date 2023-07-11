The Peggy: Plans for museum revamp to house historic boat on show
Designs for the redevelopment of a nautical museum to once again home one of the world's oldest schooner are set to be put on display to the public.
The Peggy was moved from its home in the Isle of Man's ancient capital in 2015 for conservation.
Proposals for the £5m renovation of the museum on Bridge Street will be shown at the Castletown Civic Centre.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) appointed a design team, which is to be on hand to answer questions from the public.
Manx National Heritage executive director Connie Lovel said the regeneration of the Nautical Museum into "an all-weather family friendly and accessible heritage visitor attraction" was a transformative project which would "create an engaging and truly memorable experience for all visitors".
The display, which will include a digital 3D model walk-through of the museum buildings, will be on show between 10:00 and 19:00 on Tuesday, and again on Wednesday between 10:00 and 17:00 BST.
As well as becoming the permanent home for the 18th Century vessel, the museum aims to tell the story of its owner George Quayle.
The 26.5 foot (8.8 metre) long yacht was discovered in a walled-up cellar after almost 120 years in 1935.
It was given to the Manx Museum in 1941, and the site was opened as a Nautical Museum a decade later, with the boat on display.
