Southern 100: Two killed in race crash were rider and marshal
- Published
A Southern 100 competitor and a marshal have been killed following a crash in Tuesday night's racing, the Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed.
The incident happened between the start line and shortly after the junction of the bypass with Arbory Road at about 19:00 BST.
The road between Malew Street bridge and Ballakaighin Corner is closed for forensic work.
Police have confirmed both of the people killed were male.
Det Insp Neil Craig said: "The area was well attended at the time by members of the public who were watching the races and officers have already spoken to a number of people regarding what they saw."
The Southern 100 Road Races organisation passed on its "deepest sympathy to the families, loved ones and friends of those involved".
Officers are appealing to any witnesses to the incident on the Billown course, or who have video footage of it, to come forward and get in touch with police headquarters.
Support is also being offered by police and staff from Manx Care for the wellbeing of anyone who saw what happened.
