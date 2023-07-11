Isle of Man records hottest June temperatures on record
Last month marked the hottest June ever recorded on the Isle of Man, forecasters have confirmed.
Average temperatures sat at 19.9C, which was "significantly exceeding the previous record of 19.2C from 2018", a Ronaldsway Met Office spokesman said.
Temperature were also 3C above the 30-year average for the month, he said.
It was previously confirmed that the 18.1C recorded on the 13th made it the hottest June day since records began in 1947.
At 269 hours of bright sunshine recorded over the 30 days, the month also racked up 62 hours more of than the long term average.
With only 1.2 inches (33mm) of rain recorded, the period saw only half the average precipitation for the month, with more than a third of that falling on the 17th alone.
