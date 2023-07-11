Two killed in serious incident during Southern 100 road races
- Published
Two people have died in a crash at the Southern 100 road races on the Isle of Man.
In a statement, organisers said the incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator.
No further details of any of those involved or the fatalities have been released.
The crash happened at about 18:50 BST between Castletown Corner and Ballakeighan on the Billown Circuit in Castletown in the south of the island.
The statement said: "The incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator and it is with deep sadness that we regret to announce that this incident has resulted in two fatalities.
"We pass on our deepest sympathy to the families, loved ones, and friends of those involved.
"At this time, we are unable to provide any further details of those involved in the incident and the current focus is to support those involved."
Organisers said the coroner had been informed.
The red flag incident took place at the end of the 1,100cc practise session on the Billown Circuit at about 18:50 BST.
At about 21:00, organisers confirmed the remainder of the evening's sessions and the senior race has been cancelled.
The road between Castletown Corner and Ballakeighan remains closed.
All other roads around the 4.2 mile (6.8km) course have been reopened, organisers said.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk