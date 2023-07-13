Government to offer more accessibility at annual conference
The second annual conference on the challenges and opportunities facing the government will be more accessible, the chief minister has said.
The 2022 conference at the Villa Marina in Douglas faced criticism for being held solely during working hours.
The government said the revised schedule for the 20 and 21 September event will now offer evening sessions.
Alfred Cannan said it would be a chance to "engage in conversations which will shape the future of our island".
The Cabinet Office previously said the focus of the 2023 event would be housing, education and skills, and government budgets.
'Connect and collaborate'
Under the received schedule, the first day of the conference will run between 18:00 and 20:30 BST at the same venue as last year.
Day two will run between 09:00 and 17:50.
The two-day conference, which is free to attend, was one of the pledges made by the Council of Ministers to increase communication with the Manx public.
Mr Canann said the 2023 event aimed "to provide our community with an active platform to connect and collaborate" by building in the previous year's event, which attracted about 1,000 people.
"The central topics of education, housing, and government budgets hold relevance for every individual within our community," he said.
"I encourage all island residents to attend to engage in conversations which will shape the future of our island and foster a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for all."
An online registration system has been set up for those who want to attend.
