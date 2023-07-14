Caution urged after suspected bird flu cases found on Manx beaches
People have been urged to stay away from sick or dead sea birds after a "significant number" were found washed up on Manx beaches.
Samples from about 20 of the birds, which were predominately guillemots, will be tested for avian influenza, the government said.
No restrictions have been rolled out after the finds in the south and west.
It is the first suspected outbreak since the lifting of a surveillance zone the west of the island in January.
'Biosecurity'
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber said the department was "carrying out regular surveillance" after dead birds were found in "several locations".
"We ask anyone who keeps birds to maintain good biosecurity to protect them and, while the risk to human health is low, it is very important that people don't touch sick or dead birds," she said.
A spokesman for the department said the tests would "probably take about a week to come back", but it was suspected to be confirmed as an outbreak of avian flu.
Although only sea birds had been affected so far, their contact with birds inland may lead to the virus being passed on, he added.
Anyone who finds five or more dead birds has been asked to contact the regulation directorate of the Animal Health Team.
