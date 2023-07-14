Southern 100: Race organisers' thanks for support after fatal crash
The organisers of the Isle of Man's Southern 100 races have thanked people for their support after a fatal incident at the event on Tuesday.
A rider and a marshal died following a crash which involved another rider and a spectator.
As a result, this year's race meeting was abandoned on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Southern 100 Motorcycle Racing Club again offered its "sincere condolences" to the families and friends of those who died.
It also expressed "sincere thanks and appreciation" for the "kind messages of support".
The club said it had received great "understanding" since the "sad and very traumatic incident" during Tuesday's practice session and the event's cancellation.
"We are extremely grateful to everyone who has been involved in the 2023 Southern 100 for the time, hard work, and dedication in the preparation, running of the event and continued help and assistance as we bring this year's event to a close after the traumatic Tuesday evening," the statement said.
"To the families and friends of the rider and marshal who died we offer our sincere condolences and to the families and friends of the rider and spectator injured a speedy and full recovery," it added.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover, who is also a race commentator at the meeting, said there had been "shock and sadness" in the community after Tuesday's incident, and it felt like the "town was in mourning" the following day.
Mr Glover said "a stream of people" had taken up the opportunity to seek support from the services made available by Manx Care and mental health charity Isle Listen at Castletown's civic centre in the aftermath of the incident.
Mr Glover said while cancelling the event meant "a big loss of trade" for the area, there was a deep sense of understanding from locals and visitors.
