Southern 100 crash: Two men killed are named
- Published
Two men who died in a crash at the Southern 100 races on Tuesday have been named.
Fifty-year-old racer Alan Connor from County Meath in Ireland, and marshal Liam Clarke, 66, who was visiting the Isle of Man from Wigan, were killed.
A second rider and a spectator injured in the incident on the Billown Course in Castletown continue to receive treatment, police said.
The men's families were receiving support as investigations continued.
Det Insp Neil Craig, of Isle of Man Constabulary, said the force extended its condolences to both families "at this deeply upsetting time".
While enquiries had been "ongoing extensively", no further information would be released while the force worked to establish "the full facts and circumstances" of the incident on behalf of the coroner, he said.
Manx police also renewed a call for anyone who may have footage of the incident to make contact.
Deeply felt loss
In a statement, the Southern 100 Motorcycle Road Racing Club said Mr Connor had made his debut on the Billown Course in 2017, but was also a "stalwart" of the island's Mountain Course, where he had recorded 36 race finishes in the Isle of Man TT, as well as a regular competitor at the Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200.
The club said although it was Mr Clarke's first time marshalling at the Southern 100, he was "an experienced marshal that had travelled over to the Isle of Man for the event", and had previous experience at other events including the 2022 TT.
The statement said: "The loss of both Alan and Liam is felt deeply amongst the racing community.
"The Southern 100 Road Racing Club pass on their deepest sympathy to Alan and Liam's families, loved ones, and friends."
