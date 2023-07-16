Manx Island Games success will 'inspire the next generation', says minister
The Isle of Man team put on a performance at the 2023 Island Games that will "inspire the next generation", the minister with responsibility for sport said.
Manx athletes picked up 63 medals in the contest in Guernsey, including 20 golds, which placed them third overall.
Athletes excelled in many sports, but particularly in athletics and swimming.
Julie Edge said the Manx contingent had "outperformed" any expectations people could have had beforehand.
The minister for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said: "It's been an absolutely amazing, so many personal bests.
"Our team really outperformed, I think they've seen that themselves."
With a Manx bid to host the 2029 Games formally submitted last week, athletes now had the "opportunity to work towards that as well".
Summing up the performances at the 2023 event as the athletes were welcomed home at Ronaldsway Airport, Edge said they had been "absolutely brilliant".
She said: "Outstanding performances, great atmosphere, very, very friendly.
"The teams coming back here now, they deserve ever applaud they get."
Athletics team manager Petra Atchison said the Manx contingent on the track had been "very much a development squad" with lots of younger competitors.
"But we gave them a chance and they proved everybody wrong, they just achieved loads of medals, PBs [personal bests] it was just fantastic," she said.
Atchison said the final day of competition on Friday, which saw the athletics squad win an additional six medals in one day was "perfect".
Looking to the future she said: "We have not just this squad, we have so much more talent coming through and we've just got to nurture them and keep them focused."
Two of those to secure medals on the track on Friday were siblings Carla and Nathan Teece, who won bronze the women's and men's 1x100m relay events respectively.
Carla, 16, and Nathan 22, were carrying on a family tradition as their late father, David, represented the island at the Commonwealth Games and took part in the very first Island Games in 1986.
Nathan said he was proud to follow in his father's footsteps by putting on the Manx team's shirt.
He said it was "great" to have the crowds turn out to watch the action at this year's event in Guernsey, even if it did make competing "a little nerve-wracking".
"Some people had been to the British Champs at the weekend and they came to the Island Games and they actually said that the crowd on Monday night was actually bigger than the British Championships, which was incredible for us," he said.
Carla agreed the atmosphere while competing at the event was "incredible".
"It was the best thing I've ever witnessed and I've never been to a competition like it. I really enjoyed it," she said.
The pair's grandmother Carol Quirk, who was among family members to greet them at the airport when they arrived back on home soil, said she was "very, very proud of them".
"I'm so happy for them all to be able to get this far, it's wonderful," she added.