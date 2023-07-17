Dead sea birds with suspected avian flu wash up on Manx beaches
A further 67 sea birds thought to have died or be dying from avian influenza have been found washed up on Manx beaches.
Last week a "significant number" of dead birds, predominately guillemots, were also found on the shore in the south and west of the Isle of Man.
Samples from the latest finds have been taken by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture for testing.
Test results on samples taken from birds last week are not yet confirmed.
A spokesman for Manx Wild Bird Aid said 40 "dead or dying" sea birds had been found in Port Erin, with a further 27 discovered on Fenella Beach in Peel.
The charity, which cares for sick and injured wild birds, has urged people not to take them to any of its rehabilitation house.
'Appropriate care'
A spokesman said: "If the bird turns out to be suffering from avian influenza it jeopardizes every bird in our care."
"We'll still do our best to help when we can depending on the location of the bird and the symptoms being displayed," he said.
Those who were unsure about the condition of a bird have been asked to send the charity photographs or videos via social media.
"It's our intention that birds like the gull in the photo with a badly broken wing will continue to be collected and provided with appropriate veterinary care," the spokesman added.
The government has called for anyone who finds five or more dead birds to contact the regulation directorate of the Animal Health Team.
