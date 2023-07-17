Smoke seen as crews attend Isle of Man aircraft 'incident'
An "incident" involving an aircraft has prompted a huge emergency response off the Isle of Man coast, with smoke seen billowing into the sky.
Belfast Coastguard confirmed there had been an incident involving an aircraft off the island.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said all emergency services were currently in attendance in the Port Erin area.
Some people have shared on social media the FlightRadar24 website showing a plane had come down.
It said it was a Cessna light aircraft.
People have been urged to avoid the area, particularly Bradda Road and Tower Road.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
