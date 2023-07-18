Isle of Man chief minister apologises for Summerland fire failings
- Published
The Isle of Man's chief minister has apologised for the failings that could have prevented the Summerland fire tragedy ahead of the 50th anniversary.
Fifty people died when the entertainment complex was engulfed in flames on 2 August 1973.
Alfred Cannan said it was "the right moment for this government to offer an apology for the suffering caused by the wrongs of the past".
He said he was "sorry for the pain and suffering felt by everyone affected".
A series of commemorative events is due to take place to mark half a century since the blaze at the complex, which was popular with holidaymakers.
'Loss and regret'
In a statement to Tynwald Mr Cannan said the events were "deeply ingrained in our culture, our community and it is vital that we acknowledge and remember that".
He said the commission of inquiry report into the fire, which was published in 1974, had "identified the two most important causes" of the loss of life.
There was "a delayed, unorganised and difficult evacuation from the building, and faults in its design and construction, in particular the use of materials that could not prevent the spread of the fire".
It was clear the commission had identified "inadequacies, failings and lapses", and "had matters been addressed differently, some of the loss of life at Summerland may have been prevented".
He said: "I am sorry, sorry for the pain and suffering felt by everyone affected by the fire, and sorry for the failings that could have prevented such a tragedy.
"Words will not bring your loved ones back, or relieve the associated pain and heartache, but collectively we share your sorrow."
The anniversary was a chance for the Manx community to "reflect on what happened, to recognise and acknowledge a lasting sense of loss and regret".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk