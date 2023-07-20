Daytime sailings only during new ferry Manxman's first four weeks
The island's newest ferry will not undertake night-time services in its first month of operation.
The Manxman, which arrived earlier this month, is set to take over sailings between the island and Lancashire.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet has said it will only operate the 08:45 BST sailing from Douglas to Heysham, and the 14:15 return for the first four weeks of operation.
A date has not yet been set for the vessel's maiden voyage.
Evening sailings and their overnight returns will continue to be operated by the Ben-my-Chree.
A spokesman for the firm said it would give the Manxman's crew a "greater opportunity to maximize training and familiarisation" while getting to "know the vessel and its systems".
Passengers booked to travel over the summer months were also warned there was "no guarantee that Manxman will operate any particular sailing, and there may be last minute changes of vessel with no notice".
'No shortcuts'
Managing director Brian Thomson said the Manxman would "only enter service when her crew, the shoreside team and regulators are happy she is ready".
"Getting a brand new vessel up to the exacting standards of safety needed for daily passenger service in the Irish Sea is a complicated task and there are no shortcuts," he said.
He said Steam Packet staff and crew are currently working with officials from the Isle of Man Ship Registry to achieve passenger ship safety certification.
While they were working around the clock, the "Manxman will be in service when Manxman is ready for service", Mr Thomson said.
"It's also important to remember Manxman is due to serve the island for the next twenty-plus years so it is worth taking a little time to get everything right at this stage," he added.