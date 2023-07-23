Call for well-kept heritage secrets to add to open days
- Published
People with historic Manx buildings or collections of items have been urged to open them up to the public as part of a series of heritage open days.
Organised by Manx National Heritage (MNH), the annual events give people access to places and items that are not usually accessible.
MNH's Helen Ashcroft said the body was looking for new "well-kept secrets" to add to this year's programme.
The heritage open days are set to start in late September.
While some of the events are the same each year, there is also a drive to add more historic places on the island, which are not commonly seen.
Previous events included open days at Albert Tower, guided walks through glens, and events at Douglas Railway Station.
Ms Ashcroft said: "We work with lots of partners, volunteer organisations, charities, heritage organisations and individuals on a yearly basis to put together a programme of events that's really interesting to our audiences and are looking for new experiences.
"We're actively looking for people with historic buildings, land holdings or collections to share with our audiences, so anything of historical significance in terms of arts, culture or heritage," Ms Ashcroft said.
"If you're sitting on a kind of well-kept secret, then we'd love to hear from you and see if we can put a an event."
The heritage open days, which will be free for the public to take part in, are set to take place over six days in late September and early October.
Anyone interested in putting an event forward for the programme has been asked to contact MNH for more information.