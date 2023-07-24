Manx Care says key services to be maintained during strike by nurses
Essential services will continue to operate on the Isle of Man during planned nursing strikes over pay and conditions, Manx Care has said.
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members will walk out for 12 hours from 08:00 BST on Tuesday.
Manx Care CEO Teresa Cope said decisions to close services and cancel appointments in the period had "not been taken lightly".
But "circumstances may change depending on staffing levels", she said.
The walk out follows the rejection of Manx Care's final pay offer.
The health care body said it had worked with the union to define services deemed "essential" so that they could remain open as planned.
However, members who work in those services may choose not to attend work as part of the mandate given to them by their union, it said.
Ms Cope said the health care provider would "respect and support" members' decision to strike.
However, it had been "vital" to maintain safe staffing levels across services that preserve life, in particular access to urgent or emergency care.
During the planned action the minor injuries unit in Ramsey will close for the day, around 120 face-to-face outpatient appointments have been cancelled, and all elective theatre sessions have had to be rescheduled.
Clinics and home visits provided by Manx Care's community nursing team are also set to be cancelled, unless deemed critical.
However, Noble's Hospital, inpatient services, the emergency department, the oncology day unit, critical care provision, urgent cancer services, and the emergency surgery unit will operate.
Routine appointments at the maternity unit will also be maintained.
The mental health crisis team and inpatient mental health services will operate as normal, but some outpatient appointments have been rescheduled.
Urgent and time-sensitive termination appointments will also continue as planned.
The island's GP practices will be unaffected by the action.