Second outbreak of bird flu confirmed in seabirds on Manx coast
- Published
A second outbreak of avian influenza among Manx seabirds has been confirmed, the government has said.
Samples taken from a razorbill found dead on Fenella Beach in Peel tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus.
It follows confirmation that a number of guillemots found in Port Erin also died from the virus.
No restriction zones have been put in place as all of the birds infected were wild.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has reminded bird keepers to "remain vigilant by practising good biosecurity" and avoid handling sick or dead birds.
Two charities have also urged the public to avoid taking ill birds to premises where pet birds were being treated.
The ManxSPCA has called on anyone taking a bird to its premises to avoid taking it into its Small Animal Unit.
Meanwhile Manx Wild Bird Aid said it was unable to collect sick seabirds at present and concerns about individual birds should be reported to DEFA.
A spokesman for the charity said injured birds could still be taken to a veterinary practice but he urged people to phone ahead so that biosecurity measures could be put in place if necessary.