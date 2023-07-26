Isle of Man government advisers sought for major capital projects
- Published
The Isle of Man government is looking for advisers to help oversee multi-million pound capital projects.
The Major Projects Board is being set up to assist the Council of Ministers on schemes that cost more than £3m.
The board has been designed to provide more oversight and control over the approval and delivery of the government-funded projects.
The advisers would also comment on proposals put forward and monitor the costs of scheme.
'Energy and commitment'
The positions have been made available to qualified people based both on and off the island with expertise in a number of areas, including finance, quantity surveying, construction and engineering.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said setting up the board was "an important step towards improving the way capital schemes are handled by the Isle of Man government".
He said the initiative would play a "key role" in delivering the objectives of the Island Plan so the government was "looking to appoint people with the skills, energy and commitment to make a real difference", he said.
As part of the move to overhaul the way capital projects are progressed, proposals for capital projects are now accepted quarterly and a Project Development Fund has been established to ensure projects were fully developed and costed to be deliverable within the proposed timeframes.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk