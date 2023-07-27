People urged to sign up for electronic Isle of Man tax returns
People have been urged to sign up for the government's online services ahead of the Manx personal income tax return deadline in October.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Treasury said about 60% of residents had completed the forms online in 2022.
The system was designed to be "straightforward and user-friendly", and eliminated the need to enter salary or state benefit information, he said.
It is part of the government's drive to make services more widely accessible.
The initiative has also seen the start of the roll out of an online application process for claiming benefits, with incapacity benefit the first to be added.
Other services available online include vehicle taxing, rate payments, and VAT returns.
The Treasury spokesman said the online platforms offered a "convenient, secure, and eco-friendly service".
Anyone who wants to submit their tax form electronically must first register for the government's online services.
Those who fail to submit their tax return form by 6 October could face a £100 fine, which could be doubled six months later of the information is still not provided to the Treasury.
